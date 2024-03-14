WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida officer who was accused of bad behavior bonded out of jail.

Miami Gardens Police Sgt. Andrea Smith seen walking out of jail in West Miami, Thursday.

She covered her face with a jacket and quickly made off in a black SUV.

According to police, she’s charged with driving under the influence and was given an additional charge of reckless driving.

