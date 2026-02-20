MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Miami Gardens are asking for the public’s help with any information that could help them track down a suspect wanted for murder.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 45-year-old Yalanski Delon Dawkins is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Antonio Fannin.

Officials say the shooting occurred on Jan. 5, 2025 at approximately 5:55 p.m. in the area of Northwest 161st Street and 26th Avenue.

Authorities believe Dawkins frequents the Orlando and Atlanta areas often.

Dawkins should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Yalanski Dawkins is urged to contact Miami Gardens Police Homicide Detective H. Baez De Jesus at 305-474-1615 (office). If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-800-869-4589 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at: 305-471-TIPS (8477)

