MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police is re-issuing an alert for a missing child last seen in 2023.

Detectives said Khamya S. Reddick went missing on February 15, 2023. She was last seen at her home.

Despite numerous efforts to find her, including from the United States Marshals Service, she remains missing nearly 30 months later.

Officials are re-sending the alert to urge the public to reach out to them if they have any information on Reddick’s whereabouts.

