MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager who is in the midst of a brave battle was given a show of support. The Miami Gardens Police Department pulled off a caravan of love and brought joy to a family that is dealing with a tough time.

It was a special moment, just in time for the holidays, as members of the Miami Gardens Police Department helped one of their own.

“I received Christmas gifts, money, kindness. Made me feel great,” Aubrey Roach said.

“I didn’t know they were going to do this,” said Nikya Roberts, Aubrey’s mother. “This is a surprise to me.”

Roberts’ 14-year-old daughter is facing challenges from childhood cancer. The police department has rallied around the two and have done everything they can to help ease their pain.

“I let the department know and that’s when my coworkers and everybody started donating and they sent the insurance to the house, and they call and check up on her,” Roberts said.

“Basically, anytime that there are employees in need, we try to offer as much support as we can,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt.”

The caravan that was organized Monday was no exception. With the help of the Mayla Bates Pediatric Cancer Foundation, they brought gifts for Roach and put a smile on the teen’s face.

“That’s our goal, to keep the kids feeling special,”said Shatwann Bates with the Mayla Bates Pediatric Cancer Foundation. “Even though the escort wasn’t normal, but it is special, all kids deserve it.”

Roach was surprised and was overwhelmed by the support. Her favorite part of the day wasn’t the gifts.

“All the people that care,” Roach said.

The foundation has made over $10,000 in donations to help families struggling with pediatric cancers this year.

