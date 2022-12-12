MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired in a South Florida community.

The incident occurred off Northwest 127th Avenue and 194th Street, Sunday night.

One person is dead and another is in critical condition due to the shooting.

According to police, they responded to an area near the Youfit gym and found an unresponsive man, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Miami Gardens police were also investigating another scene just a few streets away in front of their headquarters.

A shooting victim was found in front of the police department’s building and was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center where he is fighting for his life.

Police have not mentioned how the crimes are connected.

