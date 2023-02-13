MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police gathered near Florida Memorial University to investigate the scene of a hit-and-run that took place Sunday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Miami Gardens police responded to the area of Northwest 42nd avenue and Northwest 163rd Street after a driver silver Infinity struck two women that were walking on the street.

The driver ran off but was detained shortly after; the vehicle was towed away and withstood significant damage.

7News captured the scene where a body lay on the floor with a yellow tarp draped over it.

On Monday morning, police were still on the scene investigating the incident.

A family member identified one of the victims as Asiayanna Green, a 19-year-old student from South Carolina.

“She came here from Lake City,” said Green’s aunt. “She said she wanted to command she made it a point to get here.”

People who knew the other woman said she was an 18-year-old student from West Palm Beach.

One woman who works nearby reacted to the news as she drove through the area.

“They died! That is so sad. I am so sorry to hear that,” she said.

Employees said speed has always been a problem in the area.

“This is hard as a family,” said a family member of Green. “We are just hearing the news so it’s still very devastating. It’s two lives that are gone. It’s truly sad for everybody.

Around 8 a.m., the university released a statement that read:

“Florida Memorial University is devastated to learn that a tragic accident claimed the lives of two of our first-year students … Florida Memorial University will be providing grief counseling sessions for all students, faculty, and staff. The sessions will take place in the FMU/FIU Auditorium starting at 10:00 a.m. today. Every member of our Lion community is invited to take part in a group prayer at the FMU Clock Tower today at Noon to remember the lives of our students and to pray for our campus.”

The driver is in custody and has yet to be identified.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.