MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were still gathered in a Miami Gardens neighborhood to investigate the scene of a hit-and-run that took place Sunday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Miami Gardens police responded to the area of Northwest 42nd avenue and Northwest 163rd Street after a driver silver Infinity struck two women that were walking on the street.

The driver ran off but was detained shortly after.

7News captured the scene where a body lay on the floor with a yellow tarp draped over it near Florida Memorial University.

The vehicle was towed away and withstood significant damage.

On Monday morning, police were still on the scene investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.