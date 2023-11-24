MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police are investigating an incident where a vehicle crashed into a tree, its exterior riddled by bullets.

The incident occurred Thursday night in the 1700 block of Northwest 183rd Street, leaving two people injured, with one sustaining a gunshot wound.

“Upon the officers’ arrival, they noticed that two gentlemen were suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers at that time provided life-saving measures until fire rescue responded and transported the victims to the area hospitals,” said Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Emmanuel Jeanty.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

