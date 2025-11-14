MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - In a holiday twist aimed at boosting residents’ spirits, Miami Garden Police officers are handing out turkeys instead of tickets to drivers.

For its annual Thanksgiving event, officers are conducting traffic stops throughout the city.

But instead of handing drivers a ticket, they surprised them with a turkey.

Some drivers were relieved when they heard the news.

“Oh, my gosh! I was so scared and nervous, but thank you guys!” said a driver.

Officers say the event is meant to strengthen trust and unity within the community while also spreading holiday cheer.

“Around the holidays, it’s so special. A lot of people sometimes, their money is low, they don’t have enough money to purchase the items for a turkey dinner, and so therefore, we are so happy to bless them with a turkey,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt.

The annual event is also aimed at educating drivers about being safe on the road and to positively impact the lives of many residents.

