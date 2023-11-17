MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Speeding drivers were surprised when officers handed out turkeys instead of tickets.

Miami Gardens Police took part in the department’s annual giveaway for the holiday Season, Friday.

Officers stopped and surprised unsuspecting drivers across the city.

“It’s a way of us educating the community, letting them know exactly the importance of driving safely,” Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. “In addition to that, rewarding them during the holiday season with a turkey.”

The department started the event in 2017 to show their gratitude to citizens.

The officers believe that through acts of kindness, they can build trust among residents while spreading holiday cheer.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.