MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department needs the public’s help in searching for a woman who has been missing since December 2022.

Twalla Latrice Marshall, 51, was last seen on Dec. 14 in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and Northwest 17th Avenue.

She stands at 5 feet, 9 inches, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 305-474-6473 or contact Detective Rhymer at 305-474-1614.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.