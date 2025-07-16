MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police Officers are demanding the termination of Police Chief Noel Pratt and announcing a civil rights lawsuit on behalf of all Hispanic officers, alleging discriminatory practices and misconduct within the department.

Four of the five veteran officers calling for the chief’s firing were present at a news conference in Miami Lakes on Wednesday, where they detailed their personal experiences of unfair treatment while working in the department due to their Hispanic descent.

Officers stated that they’ve been demoted, stripped of titles, and even placed on leave without an explanation.

“We took every effort to try to avoid coming to where we are at here, but we are here now. We’ve been subjects of transfers, demotions, some of us relieved of duty; myself— without no cause, violation of the Bill of Rights and this has been going on for several years now,” said Sergeant Pedro Valdez.

As a result of the alleged discrimination in the workplace over such a prolonged period of time, the officers have decided to go the legal route with filing the civil lawsuit.

“As a result of the discrimination and the demoralization and abuse of their best police officers, it is absolutely, one hundred percent impacting in a negative way public safety,” said Attorney for the officers, Michael Pizzi.

7News has reached out to the City of Miami Gardens and the police department for a comment.

