MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Wayne Allen Saffold, a 61-year-old disabled man.

Saffold, who is a black male with brown eyes and black, close-cut hair, was last seen at 4 a.m. on Friday in the Miami Gardens area. He stands at 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

According to reports, Saffold was last seen driving a tan 1994 Dodge Ram pick-up truck with the Florida tag number 332RUT.

The Miami Gardens Police Department is urging anyone with information about Saffold’s whereabouts to contact them immediately. Detective E. Rhymer can be reached at 305-474-1614 or the Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

