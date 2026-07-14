MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens officials announced some exciting new park projects.

Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris was joined by several city council members at Walt Frazier Park for a groundbreaking ceremony, as major renovations are underway.

Officials say they’ve nearly succeeded in raising the $60 million that would be put to the extensive overhaul for families to enjoy the park.

Among the planned improvements are a new playground area for young children and improved facilities around the grounds.

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