MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens mother is facing felony charges after her 2-year-old son accidentally shot himself with her unsecured handgun while in a vehicle, authorities said.

Christina Monique Doyle, 33, was arrested Monday and charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm and culpable negligence for allowing a minor access to a firearm, according to an arrest affidavit.

The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. on July 23 in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 21001 NW 22nd Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and were told the toddler had accessed a handgun from Doyle’s purse while she was parking, and discharged it, striking himself in the right leg, according to the arrest report.

The child was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said a black handgun was found wedged between the driver’s seat and center console of the vehicle, and blood was visible both inside and outside the car. A black holster was also located on the rear passenger seat.

An 8-year-old boy, identified as a relative of Doyle’s, was also in the car and later told forensic interviewers that the younger child had been crawling around the vehicle before the gun went off, the report said.

Doyle was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.