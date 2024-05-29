MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris is re-enforcing what his police chief said earlier this month following two shootouts that occurred in the city.

Harris released a statement on Wednesday saying there is nothing to worry about since the shootings were “targeted.”

“We believe these incidents to be targeted acts related to known gang activity in Miami-Dade County. They are not random acts of violence,” said Harris.

Despite the explanation by the mayor, city residents are being affected as they wake up to the sound of rapid gunfire.

“I run to the hallway and tell my wife, ‘hit the floor,’ because they are outside shooting at each other,” said resident Louis Rivera.

Two shootouts have been caught on camera in the past two weeks, sending residents running for cover.

The first shooting took place May 15 in the area of Northwest 196th Street.

Dozens of bullets were fired from automatic weapons, sending bullets flying into homes and vehicles, frightening residents.

The shooting led Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt to make a statement on gun violence in the city. She told residents that they should not be afraid, as it was a gang-related targeted shooting.

“I would like the public to know that they should not be in fear because, as you can tell, it was a targeted shooting,” said Noel-Pratt.

Then on Saturday, another gunfight left holes in several homes and a car in the area of Northwest 201st Terrace and 33rd Avenue.

No one was hurt as a result of the shooting.

But no arrests have been made in either shootout.

Harris made clear in his statement that Miami Gardens Police were working to address the violence and restore peace.

“Our Miami Gardens Police Department (MGPD) is currently conducting high visibility and proactive operations, along with sharing important intelligence information with our local and federal partners to address these incidents. We have deployed all available resources to address the issue and restore peace. Additionally, Miami-Dade County has committed to providing the necessary assistance where needed,” said Harris.

Noel-Pratt said investigators have gotten in touch with the intended targets of the first shooting, but they aren’t cooperating with police.

