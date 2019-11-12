Miami Gardens man accused of trying to abduct 12-year-old girl in Pinecrest

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a 52-year-old Miami Gardens man accused of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Pinecrest.

Miami-Dade Police arrested Robert Davis at the Dadeland Metrorail Station located at 9150 Dadeland Blvd., at around 4:04 p.m., Monday.

According to police, Robert Davis tried to force a 12-year-old girl out of her car outside of a Learning Express Toys store located at 9529 South Dixie Highway.

The victim managed to fight Davis off and slam the door on him.

According to the arrest report, several officers confronted Davis at the Dadeland Metrorail Station, including the Metrorail security guard.

The confrontation ended with police using a Taser on Davis before cuffing him, said police.

Davis has been charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13 and resisting an officer.

