MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Miami Gardens is taking strides to broaden educational access and empower its residents through a groundbreaking initiative.

Earlier this week, city leaders proudly inaugurated the new education wing at the Betty T. Ferguson recreational complex, marking a significant step in the city’s University Partnership Program.

This innovative program offers Miami Gardens residents a remarkable opportunity to earn college credits from three local educational institutions.

“To think of four large organizations, the city, Miami-Dade College, St.Thomas University, and Florida Memorial, all collaborating in one community center, because of a vision,” said President of Miami-Dade College North Campus, Fermin Vazquez.

“Miami Gardens is such a thriving city and thriving city and thriving community and with each of your support and help, we can continue to create lasting communities by providing accessible and affordable education,” said Councilman Robert Stephens III.

Enrollment for the University Partnership is now open, offering a range of courses, including education technology and college survival skills. Scholarships are also available to Miami Gardens residents, ensuring that education is within reach for all who aspire to enhance their knowledge and skills.

