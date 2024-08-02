MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A newly launched summer program in Miami Gardens aimed at keeping kids off the streets is connecting young people with mentors and helping them build their millionaire mindset by equipping them with the tools they need.

It’s the city’s “Dusk to Dawn Night Camp”, Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon launched the initiative with the goal to utilize the summer time as an opportunity to give the youth a head start in life, foster their personal development, and build their entrepreneurial spirit.

“During the summer time, there’s an uptick in violence right? So I wanted to be creative and take our kids off the street. I got with Blaze Carter, we sat down and came up with a program called night camp,” said Councilman Reggie Leon.

The magic happens at the CloverLeaf Park in Miami Gardens and for the past seven weeks, from 6 to 9 p.m., the students in attendance have been learning how to turn their ideas into viable and profitable business ventures.

These students have been taking part in hands-on workshops, learning the ins and out of creating their own brand, business plans, and merchandise.

Take Connor Bonhomme, for example, a student at the night camp who’s a young entrepreneur with his own homemade ice-cream brand, known as “King Cone”.

“They taught me marketing skills. They help me push myself out there on social media, I wasn’t really out there on social media,but they were like ‘Hey put yourself on social media to help you grow’ and ever since, it’s been doing great,” said Bonhomme.

It’s through community partners, including small business owners, Santonio and Monica Carter of the King Carter Youth Foundation, who are helping to set these children up for success.

“It’s paramount because everybody’s not gonna go to college. Some kids are obligated to pay a bill right now. So why not teach them a trade that’s fun where they can learn something,” said Santonio.

“I love every bit of it. Being a mom to kids that are not mine and they gravitate to me, I love it, just to see the smile on their face,it does something to me, and I feel good about it,” said Monica.

For some of these night campers being here is life changing.

“If you could put yourself in an environment where you can change your life man, or change the people around you, you could really become a different person and not be in the streets, but be somewhere where you could make a real impact,” said camp attendee, Dyrique Mendoza.

Local officers from the community are also present at night camp, using it as an opportunity to connect with the children well beyond the streets.

The program is also made possible by Rolling Loud, the Hip-Pop festival, known for attracting thousands to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but beyond the music and crowds, it’s also pouring back into the community.

“So what we’re doing is we’re teaching the kids skills. Everybody knows about merch, so the kids are coming in making their merch, and they also have the opportunity to sell this merch at Rolling Loud this year,” said Councilman Reggie Leon.

To support the program, Rolling Loud is also contributing at least $5,000 to collaborate on limited edition clothing which will be available to concert goers at pop ups come December.

“Rolling loud, one of the biggest concerts man, I mean, most of my favorite rappers are gonna be there.I gotta be there bro,” said camp attendee, Dyrique Mendoza.

For parents like Miya Morris, a mom of two, the night camp has inspired her kids to dream big.

“They actually have something that they’re able to do in order to assist them in the future. Not just always working for someone, but actually being able to build and grow, not only in Miami Gardens, but abroad,” said Morris.

Happening Friday night, these children will host a fashion show featuring all of their designs. It’s being held at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Center in Miami Gardens at 6 p.m.

