MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly house fire that killed two people in Miami Gardens last week was the result of a murder-suicide, police said.

Eight days after the blaze tore through a home in the 2000 block of Northwest 185th Terrace, Miami Gardens Police said Thursday their investigation revealed a violent relationship between the couple who lived there, 65-year-old Rhonda Spencer and 59-year-old Timothy Fordham.

Detectives now believe one person killed the other before setting the house on fire and taking their own life.

Authorities have not yet said who they believe was the aggressor.

The early-morning fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on May 7. Flames engulfed the home as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived and worked to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

Tamonjan Williams, the couple’s nephew, told police he was awakened by an explosion and tried to locate his aunt and uncle before calling 911.

“When I opened the door, the security door was off the house hanging,” Williams said. “I’m just still like disbelief.”

Firefighters later found the couple’s remains inside the home.

The smell of propane was also detected in the backyard.

The new details comes a day after Spencer’s family held a memorial in her honor outside the damaged home.

The family asked for strength during this difficult time as they were joined by friends to mourn her.

“We just know that she was taken from us too soon,” said Jaime, Rhonda’s sister. “Even coming back to this home, it makes everyone sick. We’re all sick to our stomachs.”

“When I found out, my world just came crashing down, I just couldn’t believe it,” said Sierra, Rhonda’s niece.

The family did not want to talk Thursday about the latest details, but made clear during the memorial the nephew had any involvement.

“We thank God that although people suspected that it was my nephew in the room, rumors that were running through, the police cleared him,” said Jaime.

Neighbors said they were in disbelief when they heard the news on Thursday.

“I’m still shocked. I can’t believe that, you know, that they really did it,” said one neighbor.

“There should’ve been another way. Another way out,” said another neighbor.

An investigation into this murder-suicide and the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

