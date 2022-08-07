MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida students are being styled for the new school year, thanks to the City of Miami Gardens.

City officials hosted their eighth annual Back to School Book Bag Drive at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, Sunday afternoon.

Children who attended received lots of back-to-school goodies, including backpacks, paper, pencils and notebooks.

