MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Gardens is distributing free sandbags to residents ahead of possible severe weather this week.

The distribution is set to take place on Wednesday at Northwest 27th Avenue and 187th Street at an empty lot east of the Miami Gardens Police Department from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., officials said.

The sandbags will be distributed while supplies last, according to officials.

The announcement came as South Florida is set to see a couple inches of rainfall on Wednesday.

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