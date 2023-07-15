MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple got the ultimate surprise when they welcoming their daughter in their own home. Surprising, because the new mother says she didn’t even know she was pregnant.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Brooke Ruttenberg said that when she stirred out of sleep on Wednesday with cramps, she never expected she was about to be a mother again.

Ruttenberg said she raced to the bathroom and was hit with intense stomach pains.

“Then I felt this little thing right here poking out, and she came out,” she said.

Ruttenberg’s boyfriend, Roberto Domenech, said he was already on the line with paramedics when he helped finish the surprise delivery.

“I’m on the phone with dispatch, I’m telling them my girlfriend’s complaining about period pains, and she’s grabbing her stomach, her abdomen,” he said. “The next thing I say is, ‘Oh, my God, there’s a baby!'”

Ruttenberg, who has another daughter, said she is still in shock at what just happened.

“He’s wrapping her up in the towel on my lap. I kind of like was – I was out of it until I got to labor and delivery,” she said, “and the whole time I’m like, ‘Is this a dream?’ Until I felt literally like a ‘pinch me, I’m dreaming’ when they put the IV in me. I was like, ‘Oh, no, this is reality, this is happening.'”

Once Domenech saw his daughter breathing for the first time, he knew right then and there what they would name her: Milagros, Spanish for “miracles.”

The couple said Baby Milagros is perfectly healthy.

