MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens councilmember is helping residents be better prepared for hurricane season.

Councilmember Robert Stephens hosted a hurricane supply giveaway drive-thru at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex on Northwest 199th Street in Miami Gardens.

Saturday morning’s event was organized in partnership with Home Depot and Supreme Roofing.

Volunteers handed out water, flashlights and other essential items.

Stephens said, after what South Floridians went through in 2020, it is imperative that they are ready for potential storms.

“Coming out of a global health pandemic, I thought it was necessary that we ensure our residents here in Miami Gardens are equipped with the basic necessities which we would need should a storm come our way,” he said.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.