Miami Gardens community, religious leaders praise good Samaritan for painting over anti-Semitic graffiti

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Anti-Semitic and racist graffiti has become a troubling trend across South Florida. Now, religious and community leaders are addressing the problem.

Anthony Barroso earned praise rom his alma mater, St. Thomas University, as well as local leaders on Tuesday for taking a stand against anti-Semitism last week.

“When we see our students and alumni exemplify ethical leadership actions, we want to celebrate it because it makes our world better,” said St. Thomas University president David Armstrong.

In Southwest Miami-Dade last week, Barroso noticed a hateful message spray-painted on a fence on his way to work. Instead of just driving past it, he decided to do something about it. He went back on his lunch break with some paint.

“Not only was he a good Samaritan, but his act fought against an act of hatred,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.

In that moment last week, Barroso never thought a simple act of painting over hateful speech would gain so much attention and recognition. He said he was following his upbringing and his faith doing something he knew was right for his neighborhood.

“It should be ordinary. I don’t think it should be something that’s extraordinary, and while it is greatly appreciated, it definitely was not something I set out to do. At the end of the day, I saw some graffiti by my home about a week ago that I couldn’t stand to know what’s going to continue to be there.”

Last month, there were several incidents where vandals tagged several South Florida spots with hateful speech towards different groups.

“Hate and bigotry cannot be tolerated. Not here in Miami Gardens, not here in Miami-Dade County and not here in the United States,” Harris said.

“We need to be able to share our community, we need to be able to coexist with each other and empower each other to continue to be better,” Barroso said.

A community that often feels divided but can be reunited with a small act of kindness and compassion.

“We should be the examples we want to see in our own community. I think that’s what we should all strive to do,” Barroso said.

