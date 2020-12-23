Miami Gardens Baptist church hosts gun buyback event to reduce gun violence

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida church stepped up to help get guns off the streets.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens hosted a gun buyback event, Wednesday.

As gun violence continues to plague the community, city officials hope this program will help make South Florida’s streets safer for everyone.

“We can actually do our part, as a community, to incentivize people to take their guns, turn them in, get a little extra Christmas cash, and just, let’s all be safe as a community,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert

Residents turned in their unwanted guns, removing the serious risk of them being stolen or misused.

This initiative is especially important before New Year’s Eve, as stray bullets are known to be a serious issue when ringing in the new year.

