DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Hurricane season begins Wednesday, and some organizations are teaming up to help folks prepare.

The Miami Foundation announced Tuesday, the establishment of a revolving $20 million disaster relief fund. The money will provide grants to cities so they can get supplies in place ahead of a storm hitting.

Community leaders joined the effort by filling up boxes with non-perishable foods, water, socks, disinfectant wipes and other essentials.

“Thank you, everyone, for your vision, for your support, your generosity. We are going to build a more resilient and more equitable Miami-Dade County together,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, “and what rings clear through the entire, resilient 305 strategy that was adopted by everyone in this room, is that we can only do it if we do it together.”

The first round of supplies will ship out of as soon as Wednesday.

