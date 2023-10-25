MIAMI (WSVN) - Players from the Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami Hurricanes, along with AutoNation, brought a ray of hope to patients at the Sylvester Cancer Center in Miami. This initiative, known as “Totes for Hope,” aims to provide comfort and support to those undergoing life-saving treatments.

“It just brings a little bit of comfort to these patients during a difficult time, to try and make it easier for them today,” AutoNation South Florida Market President Benny Dominguez.

“It was a really special day. It was super cool to be part of a day in their life of what they go through every single day, and be able to support them through it,” said Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson.

This event is part of AutoNation’s annual “Drive Pink” campaign, a vital force in the fight against cancer. The campaign has raised over $35 million for cancer research and treatment, making a significant impact on the lives of those affected by this disease.

AutoNation, along with local sports teams, continues to visit hospitals, delivering these essential bags to cancer patients. These funds support cancer research, treatment, and services where they are most needed across the country.

