MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines flight had to circle back to Miami International Airport due to an engine issue after takeoff.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the flight that was heading to Guatemala returned after crews reported the problem, late Friday morning.

Cellphone video shows the plane landing safely at the airport.

The aircraft has since been pulled from service.

