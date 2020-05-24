Miami first responders stress safety as crews patrol waterways on holiday weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - Despite the rainy weather, South Floridians are planing to spend part of Memorial Day weekend on the water, and officials are out in full force to help ensure they stay safe.

City of Miami Fire Rescue officials on Sunday had a simple but important message for the thousands of people who are flocking to boat ramps in South Florida waters this weekend.

“You’re eager to get out. You’re eager to have a good time, and be cautious, be careful,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Miami Fire Rescue and Miami Police are expecting bigger numbers than usual this year.

“With everyone being cooped up inside for the last two months and not being out, we’re anticipating an even busier one,” said Sanchez.

That’s why Miami Fire Rescue has beefed up manpower and their presence. They will be on the water patrolling and will be on boat ramps to remind people about safety and social distancing guidelines.

“Have a designated driver, make sure that they are not drinking,” said Sanchez. “Make sure you have enough life jackets for each person who is on the boat. Have a plan in place, Have a cellphone with a fully charged battery. Make sure you have enough fuel. Don’t drink and drive. Again, I can’t reiterate that [enough]. That’s most of our accidents.”

