MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue firefighters were on hand to spread some holiday cheer to young patients at Holtz Children’s Hospital.

Members of the fire department, along with hospital volunteers, joined forces to transform a hospital room into a winter-themed holiday toy store for children on Tuesday morning.

The event is part of the hospital’s annual “Snowpile” Toy Store, which brings the magic of Christmas inside the hospital to those who aren’t able to spend it outside.

“We get to make their day a little bit brighter by giving them some kind of joy, especially in the festivities that we have; this is vitally important to us,” said Capt. Armando Suarez with the City of Miami Fire Department.

Once the young patients selected their preferred gift, the volunteers and firefighters wrapped them while families enjoyed hot chocolate, holiday music, and seasonal treats.

Officials say the event created a meaningful moment of joy and normalcy for families facing a difficult holiday season.

