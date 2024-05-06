MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters in Miami came to the rescue of a tiny feline that was stuck in a scary spot: under Interstate 95.

A good Samaritan alerted Fire Station 1 in downtown Miami about the trapped kitten near Northwest Third Avenue and Seventh Street, Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the cat was deep inside a tube and would not come out for anything, not even food.

With careful water flow, a firefighter was able to gently prompt the small animal to get to safety.

Firefighters handed over the cat to the concerned woman who had contacted the department.

The cat has since been named “Fiammetta,” which is Italian for “little flame.”

