MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue made a special rescue after responding to reports of a kitten in distress.

Officers arrived at the scene on Monday to find the kitten stuck in a banyan tree.

They were able to safely rescue the pet and reunite it with its owner, saying in a post, “No call is too small.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.