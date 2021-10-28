MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue honored a longtime civilian employee who lost her battle against breast cancer for the impact she had on the city.

The department on Thursday paid tribute to Kristin Jordahl.

“She was my best friend for 36 years,” said Jordhayl’s friend, Yolanda Perez. “She was my confidant, and a sister to me.”

The Miami Fire Department put a wrap on a rescue truck with Jordahl’s name on it in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“I’m so proud of her, and I’m so proud of this truck behind us,” said Perez. “I’m a little emotional to see her name on it. I think it’s wonderful. I think she would be extremely humbled to see her name on the truck. I think that she would be extremely proud to know her name is on the truck.”

“Kristan was a civilian employee of ours,” said Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban. “She worked for us for about 20 years, and she worked within our division of emergency management.”

Joe Fernandez, Jordahl’s husband, said his wife spent three-fourths of her career fighting cancer.

“As a former City of Miami firefighter, I know the significance of dedicating an apparatus,” he said. “There were very few over the years. I believe this is the first one dedicated to a non-uniformed member, because she did have a direct impact on service delivery to the citizens. It can’t touch me any more than it is. It’s one of the most meaningful acts I’ve ever seen.”

The Miami City Commission also acknowledged Jordahl’s contribution to the city.

“Whenever we go out, whenever we take this vehicle to events, whenever we showcase the vehicle, it gives us the opportunity to speak about her,” said a commissioner, “and we also have her family with us here today, and we’re very honored for that, so thank you very much.”

Designed by Romero Britto, the truck will travel throughout the city and show up at events, reminding the community that the Miami Fire Department supports them, and to get mammograms.

“There was a time when nobody knew anyone that had cancer,” said Zahralban. “Now, you cannot not know somebody who has cancer, so as we bring awareness to the cause, as we honor all of those who continue their battle with breast cancer, it was important to recognize that one of our own was personally affected and continued to work valiantly throughout that process, and that’s why it was so important to us to honor her memory with the dedication of this truck.”

“I think it’s such an honor to have her name on the truck and doing what she did, which was help other people save lives,” said Perez.

Jordahl first disocvered she had cancer through a self exam. Fernandez said that led to early detection and a 12-year fight.

