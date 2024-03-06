MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami firefighters raced to the rescue to save one of their own after a medical emergency during a training exercise.

On Tuesday afternoon, a firefighter went into cardiac arrest during a SWAT medic training on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Medics on the scene treated him immediately.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where his condition was listed as serious but stable.

