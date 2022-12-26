MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Northeast Miami before the incident took a turn, injuring one of them.

Just after 5 a.m., Monday, crews arrived to heavy smoke and a blaze at an abandoned two-story home located on Southeast Third Avenue and 55th Street, Monday.

The City of Miami Fire Rescue team searched the house on the second story, and a partial collapse on the floor caused one firefighter to fall through and onto the first floor.

According to officials, all operations ceased until the firefighter was removed.

“Luckily, his protective equipment was in place and that helped the fall, and his other firefighters were around him and acted quickly to be able to initiate the mayday and get him and themselves out,” MFR Lt. Pete Sanchez said.

He was transported to Ryder Trauma in stable condition. He was treated for minor burns to his face and arms.

This incident highlights the danger these workers face on the job.

“He’s OK. He’s stable, and it looks like he’s going to make it through without any serious injuries,” Sanchez said.

The firefighter has since been discharged from the hospital.

Fire officials will investigate what caused the fire.

