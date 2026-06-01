MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami firefighter has been arrested for the second time in less than a year.

Maximo Vasquez Jr. is facing multiple domestic violence charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

The 16-year veteran was also arrested back in August following a profanity-laced confrontation with Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Investigators said Vazquez reported his wife missing and called 911 repeatedly, only to argue with the deputies who responded to the call.

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