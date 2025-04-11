MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue held a ceremony to swear in 16 new recruits.

The recruits graduated Friday morning after completing their training.

Each graduate was sworn in and presented with awards officially welcoming them to the department.

“A high level of grit, determination, integrity, attention to detail, and above all, a burning passion for helping the community,” one of the newly sworn-in firefighters said about the qualities needed to be part of the force.

As part of the ceremony, the new graduates also showcased their skills with a demonstration of a mock fire rescue.

