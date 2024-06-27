MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue officials will host a boating safety symposium on Saturday in response to recent boating accidents in the city.

The event aims to educate boaters on water safety and will be held at Miami City Hall, starting at 10 a.m.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had horrific accidents in South Florida,” said Miami Fire Rescue Chief Robert Hevia. “It’s important that all boaters on the water know the safest way to enjoy the day.”

The 4-hour session, featuring the Lucy Fernandez Foundation, will include a panel led by members of Miami Fire Rescue, Miami Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Following the discussion, an interactive workshop will provide CPR demonstrations, live fire extinguisher exercises, and radio communications training.

Attendees will receive a certificate of completion.

Anyone interested must click here to register before the event.

