MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of trapped ducklings were rescued and reunited with their mother duck, thanks to City of Miami firefighters.

The ducklings fell into a storm drain and were separated from their family.

Fire crews used a bucket to catch them and lift them out of the hole.

Soon after, the ducklings returned to their mother and the rest of her children.

