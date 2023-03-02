MIAMI (WSVN) - A new place for first responders to take care of their well-being, both mind and body so they can be fit for the job opened up Thursday.

The ribbon was cut at the grand opening and the path to continued health and wellness for the City of Miami’s firefighters is well underway.

The agency opened the doors to its new Health & Wellness Center with the focus of caring for those who serve so many in our community. One of the main goals is to reduce the hazards these firefighters face daily.

“Our joint mission focus on early detection of abnormalities associated with number one, cancer. As a matter of fact, in 2022, last year alone 75% of the names that were added to the National Fallen Firefighters Monument were due to death by cancer,” said Chief Joseph Zahralban with the Miami Fire Department.

The facility, designed firsthand by the agency for its firefighters houses six different treatment rooms and state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Firefighters can also receive x-rays, ultrasound screenings, stress tests, hearing tests, and their routine physical exams.

“When we think about making a good partnership a few things come to mind commitment, collaboration, trust, common values, mutual respect, and synergy. I can confidently say what we have here checks all of those boxes,” said Carlos Migoya, CEO of Jackson Memorial Hospital.

In partnership with Jackson Health System, it’s a shared commitment to keep those on the city of Miami’s fire force, both past and present, healthy for years to come.

“So together as a family, we’ll never have to experience one of our brothers or sisters leaving us far too early ever again,” said chief Zahralban.

Phase one, which opened Thursday, will serve current firefighters. Phase two, which is set to debut in the future, will serve retired and veteran firefighters. Phase three will serve their families.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.