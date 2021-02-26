Miami Fire Rescue honors father for saving family from burning home

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue honored a devoted family man for putting his own life on the line to save his loved ones from their burning home back in 2019.

It’s been nearly two years since a fire ripped through Darryl Manning’s home, but the scars remain.

“I didn’t know I was bleeding like that until I got to the hospital, and they said my blood pressure went really low,” he said.

Other scars, however, are not physical.

“I’m really messed up now. I’m really — yeah, I’m really messed up,” he said.

In April of 2019, flames spread throughout Manning’s residence while he, his wife Constance and their children were asleep.

Manning said his wife was the first to wake up.

“It was very dark in our room, and when I opened my eyes, all I saw was smoke,” said Constance.

“If not for her, I don’t think I would have woken up. We didn’t have any alarms,” he said.

Darryl sprang into action, breaking windows, waking the children and making sure everyone got out safe.

Then he turned his attention to the home.

“I got my water hose and tried to put the fire out,” he said.

Officials said Manning was able to knock down most of the fire on his own, even with all his injuries.

On Friday, the department honored him for his bravery.

“Quick action saved this family,” said a Miami Fire Rescue official.

They presented Darryl with a plaque, an honor for which, he said, he’s grateful.

“This is a little weird for me, but it’s great,” he said.

The family has since moved into a new house. They said they have smoke detectors in their new home.

