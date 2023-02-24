MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami celebrated graduation day for its newest recruits of firefighters.

The award ceremony took place at the Miami Fire Rescue training center on Jefferson Street, Friday morning.

The 13 incoming firefighters have been training for the last six months.

“So we expect them to go out there on day one and demonstrate honor, demonstrate good integrity and also demonstrate good leadership,” said MFR Chief Joseph Zahralban.

The new grads also participated in a demonstration for family and friends to see how they will be saving lives every day.

