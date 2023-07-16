COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Department of Fire Rescue celebrated its 125th anniversary with a big party to honor heroes.

Families and elected officials enjoyed a day filled with games and food in Coconut Grove, Saturday afternoon, all to celebrate the department’s dedication to the Miami community.

“It’s a beautiful thing. We feel honored; we have the greatest job on Earth,” said Miami Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Robert Hevia, “and to be able to see people here continue to support us and be able to interact with the public in a non-emergency basis, these are truly days that we look forward to.”

The celebration comes at an auspicious time. Applications for new recruits to be part of the team open next week.

