MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue assisted in delivering a baby after receiving a unique emergency call from a home.

The crew responded to a call of a woman going into labor at her home.

Firefighters arrived to assist in delivering the healthy baby girl before taking the family to the hospital.

The crew returned hours later to check on the mother and daughter, who were resting comfortably.

