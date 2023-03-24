MIAMI (WSVN) - With parts of South Florida turning into party central on a busy weekend, safety is the top priority for local first responders who will be out on patrol and ready for anything particularly in downtown Miami.

As the Ultra Music Festival gets underway in Bayfront Park, crews with City of Miami Fire Rescue said they are fully prepared to render aid.

“The paramount message is safety,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Miami Fire Rescue on Friday gave 7News a first-hand look at the preparations paramedics put in place ahead of the big weekend, like checking their first aid and life-saving equipment.

With the estimated 165,000 people expected at Ultra per day, officials said, all hands will be on deck.

“It’s over 100 firefighters per day,” said Sanchez.

Crews will be positioned throughout the festival venue, using bicycles and other vehicles to help them navigate through large crowds in order to respond to any kind of potential emergency.

“We will have scooters where we can actually put the patient on a stretcher in the scooter and take them to the nearest transport rescue where the’ll be transporting people to the hospital,” said Sanchez.

In recent years, Sanchez said, crews have mainly responded to minor issues and injuries like cuts, sprains, strains and intoxications. Their main concern going into this weekend is dehydration and people not taking their medicine.

“Hydration is key. If you’re going to be at Ultra for a long peiod of time, bring your medications with you so you can take them,” said Sanchez, “whether you’re a diabetic or if you suffer from seizures or hypertension, anything that you may take medications for a prolonged period of time there.”

Firefighters said they will arrive at the venue two hours before the concerts begin each day of the festival to prepare and stay two hours after they end to make sure no one is left behind and there are no leftover emergencies.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.