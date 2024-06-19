MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Fire Rescue captain who has led the charge for decades is ready to retire.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll has been the face of the department for 20 years. Before that, he worked in the city’s streets for 15 years.

Now, after 35 years on the job, Carroll, better known as Iggy, is moving on to the next chapter.

He spoke with 7News about his three-and-a-half-decade career on Wednesday.

“It has been great. I think it’s one of those accomplishments that makes you feel good about the things that you’ve done,” he said.

Iggy started at the department began at the age of 19. Over the years, he worked his way up through the ranks and made an impact at every turn as the department’s public information officer.

He’s also been the spokesperson for Florida Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue for the past 15 years.

Those who have worked with Iggy know he greets everyone with a smile and a hug, and he is always looking to help.

“That’s kept me going, every day that I would wake up, is that knowing that I can make a difference in one person’s life each day,” he said, “and it’s been the most rewarding job.”

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Steven Carroll, the new retiree’s younger brother, said his sibling’s commitment has always been a source of inspiration.

“Putting Iggy’s dedication to the fire department into words, I think, would be a very difficult thing to try and do,” he said. “I don’t think I would have gotten into the fire service if it wasn’t for my brother.”

Iggy said he’s honored to have been able to work with or near his brother for the last 26 years.

“You’ve made your Carroll family proud. You’ve done a great job, you’ve really done a great job,” said Steven. “You have shoes that no one else will be able to fill.”

As he retires, Iggy is turning his attention to his son Emerson, who showed interest in being a firefighter from an early age. Now a recent high school graduate, he is following in his father’s footsteps.

“He made a good path for me to follow,” said Emerson.

Emerson plans to finish training in a few years and become another Carroll dedicated to the community. He said he strives to be just like his father.

“He’s the same person, same kind, respectable person that he is on duty and off duty,” he said.

And soon, off duty will be Iggy’s regular status, as he leaves Miami Fire Rescue with a lifetime of lessons and gratitude.

“I’ve seen so much in this career. I’ve been through a lot, I’ve seen people at their darkest moments, I’ve had my darkest moments as well, and it just shows us how to be resilient,” he said. “This community, this city has become another part of my family. It’s not goodbye, it’s that I’ll still see you around.”

A big party celebrating Iggy’s decades-long dedication to Miami will be held Thursday evening at the Kaseya Center.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.