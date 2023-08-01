MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is in the middle of a legal battle as officials seek to block a new voting map that could have significant implications for upcoming elections.

According to reports from The Miami Herald, a federal appeals court has granted a temporary injunction, preventing the proposed boundary changes from being implemented in the November elections, at least for now.

The contested voting map, which has been subject to scrutiny, is being challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The organization has requested alterations to the districts, and the court has granted them until Wednesday morning to submit their response to the temporary stay.

The outcome of this legal dispute over the final voting map carries substantial weight, as it will dictate who can run for office and what races residents can cast their ballots for in the upcoming city elections.

The city’s electoral landscape could be significantly shaped by the decision, making it a matter of crucial importance for Miami’s political landscape.

