MIAMI (WSVN) - Classes are officially back in session for more than 300,000 students in Miami-Dade County as they are welcomed into 522 different campuses across the district for their first day of school today.

Teachers spent the earlier parts of the week getting their classrooms in place and preparing for the new school year.

As students arrived bright and early Thursday morning, it was a bittersweet moment as they said goodbye to the summer and entered a new era of learning.

While the students prepared to reach new heights in their educational career, one school in particular knows that good education starts from the top as they are already celebrating their first ‘A’ of the 2024-25 school year.

The excitement was in the air over at Miami Edison Senior high school as they are now officially an A-rated school for the first time in over a hundred years that the school has been open. Roughly a decade ago the state was inclined to shut the school down due to its low performance.

7News spoke with the principal of the school who is also a proud alumni.

“Seriously, overall we just work hard. We make sure that the kids believe because that’s one thing. Because at a point where no one else believed that this could have been done, but we keep on pushing hard,” said Principal James Dominique. “Our teachers. The whole community stood behind us and today, the first day of school where the kids will be welcomed in knowing that Miami Edison Senior is one of the best high schools in the state.”

As the new school year begin parents can be assured that Miami-Dade County Public Schools remains an A-rated school district for the fourth time in five years.

Others schools in the district kicked off the school year with performances from their bands and cheerleaders as students walked in. 7Skyforce hovered above Barbara Goleman Senior high school giving us a glimpse into the warm welcome.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools have a hotline for parents and guardians with any back to school questions. Parents may call (305)-995-4357 or text 1-(844)-908-1674 or click here to chat.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.