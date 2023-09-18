MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to a duplex blaze that led to the loss of a family pet and left three residents displaced.

At 5:41 a.m. Monday, firefighters arrived at a two-story residential duplex, located on the 3000 block of Southwest 18th Street, engulfed in smoke with flames emanating from the front door. Firefighters extended handlines into the building and contained the fire within minutes. Officials said the fire remained confined to its point of origin.

Ring camera video captured the moments the fire broke out where a man could be heard screaming, “Get out of the house!”

According to one of the residents of the duplex, an electric scooter was charging before they heard a loud explosion.

Three residents escaped the flames but, unfortunately, a dog on the second floor succumbed to smoke inhalation. The family said their dog was an Australian Shepard who has been with them for four years.

“The residents had evacuated before we arrived,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Lieutenant Pete Sanchez. “During our search, we found a dog and unfortunately, that dog was deceased, overcome by smoke.”

Amid the firefighting efforts, one brave firefighter sustained a steam burn to the face. Fortunately, after on-site evaluation, it was determined that no further medical treatment or transportation was necessary.

Although six adult residents are now displaced due to the incident, they did not require additional assistance as their own family members and loved ones offered their support.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit determined an electric scooter caused the fire.

